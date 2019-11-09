First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Stock Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after buying an additional 104,482 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PC Connection by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 101,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PC Connection by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,056,000 after purchasing an additional 71,194 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in PC Connection during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PC Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

CNXN stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $729.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. PC Connection’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNXN shares. ValuEngine downgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sidoti set a $47.00 price objective on PC Connection and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

