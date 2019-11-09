First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,583,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,897,000 after purchasing an additional 66,079 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,531,000 after purchasing an additional 76,053 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,123,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,884,000 after purchasing an additional 54,307 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 517,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,818,000 after purchasing an additional 30,235 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $881,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,136.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $53.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $32.77 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.78 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.38%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.