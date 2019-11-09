First National Bank of Omaha Increases Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 17,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 52,728 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,554,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $46,501.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average is $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $41.05.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COLB. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

