First National Bank of Omaha Has $475,000 Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 799 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 11.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 357,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,976.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GSK opened at $44.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average of $41.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $36.41 and a 52 week high of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

