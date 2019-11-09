First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Stock Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,860,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,384,000 after buying an additional 36,718 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,773,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,301,000 after buying an additional 1,086,847 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 651,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 607,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after buying an additional 129,497 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANGO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $15.09 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $212,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,331.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

