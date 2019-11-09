First Mercantile Trust Co. Makes New $386,000 Investment in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG opened at $110.52 on Friday. American Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $84.18 and a 52-week high of $110.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.67 and its 200-day moving average is $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.30. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In other news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,365 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $239,503.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,207,937.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 117,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total value of $12,180,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,659 shares of company stock worth $16,533,319. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

