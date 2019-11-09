First Mercantile Trust Co. Invests $431,000 in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth $203,000. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 344.4% in the third quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 11,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth $4,195,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 184.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 227,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,256,000 after acquiring an additional 147,900 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 104.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $130.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.44. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $94.53 and a 1 year high of $141.35. The company has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.38.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Charles Drucker sold 62,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $8,431,163.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 533,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,608,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 100,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total transaction of $13,442,746.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,497 shares in the company, valued at $21,066,798.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,756 shares of company stock worth $43,162,570 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

