First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $320,000 Position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Inphi were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Inphi by 6.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Inphi by 56.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inphi during the first quarter worth $30,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Inphi by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Inphi during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Inphi from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Inphi from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Inphi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Inphi from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, VP Charles Roach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $127,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 107,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,818,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $2,347,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,538,406.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IPHI stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average is $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -126.39 and a beta of 1.59. Inphi Co. has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $74.43.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

