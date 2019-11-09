First Mercantile Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.9% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 157,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBI. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,187.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,145.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 93,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $1,505,232.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520,490 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,708.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBI stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 57.95%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

