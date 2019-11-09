First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys New Position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, SVP John Varughese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total transaction of $333,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,607.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel Travis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $2,063,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,246,658.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN opened at $73.42 on Friday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a one year low of $61.69 and a one year high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.50.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DNKN shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. OTR Global upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.