First Mercantile Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 985.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,433,000 after acquiring an additional 699,273 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 14.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,115,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,121,000 after acquiring an additional 274,515 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1,257.4% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 164,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,077,000 after acquiring an additional 152,136 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.1% during the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,642,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,699,000 after acquiring an additional 150,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $29,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody’s from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus increased their target price on Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $245.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.91.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $218.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $223.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.98 and its 200 day moving average is $203.72.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.06%.

In related news, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $5,639,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $791,493.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,291,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Moody's

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

