First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Issues Earnings Results

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.54 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 50.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

AG stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 3,819,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,964,208. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.13. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 0.08.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AG. ValuEngine downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on First Majestic Silver from $5.95 to $8.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.23.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

