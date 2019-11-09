First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.92 Million

Equities analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report sales of $11.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.87 million to $12.00 million. First Community posted sales of $11.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $48.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.60 million to $48.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $48.97 million, with estimates ranging from $48.40 million to $49.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. First Community had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,314,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Community by 743.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 147,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 130,198 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Community by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at about $635,000. Institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCCO traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $18.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,053. The firm has a market cap of $137.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.89. First Community has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $23.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 30.34%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

