First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FBNC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 49,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,459 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 21.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 16.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.82. The company had a trading volume of 75,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.10. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $40.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.49 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. On average, analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.95%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

