Financial Survey: UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) versus PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) and PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for UTStarcom and PowerFleet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTStarcom 0 0 0 0 N/A PowerFleet 0 0 2 0 3.00

PowerFleet has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.69%. Given PowerFleet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than UTStarcom.

Profitability

This table compares UTStarcom and PowerFleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTStarcom 3.17% 3.20% 1.73% PowerFleet -15.49% -13.05% -6.64%

Risk & Volatility

UTStarcom has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerFleet has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UTStarcom and PowerFleet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UTStarcom $115.94 million 0.88 $4.82 million $0.14 20.50 PowerFleet $53.06 million 2.11 -$5.81 million ($0.22) -27.59

UTStarcom has higher revenue and earnings than PowerFleet. PowerFleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UTStarcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of UTStarcom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of PowerFleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of UTStarcom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of PowerFleet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UTStarcom beats PowerFleet on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization. The company's end-to-end broadband product portfolio, enhanced through in-house software defined networking based orchestration, enables mobile and fixed-line network operators and enterprises to build networks for a range of applications, including mobile backhaul, metro aggregation, broadband access, and Wi-Fi data offload. It is also leveraging its technology expertise to bring smart networked products to new applications, such as its GoBox automated refrigerated dispenser for retail stores. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

About PowerFleet

