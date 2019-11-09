Financial Survey: Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) versus Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Cerecor alerts:

This table compares Cerecor and Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor -231.68% -143.30% -42.73% Apellis Pharmaceuticals N/A -120.51% -78.29%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cerecor and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals 0 1 7 0 2.88

Cerecor presently has a consensus target price of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 186.84%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $43.63, suggesting a potential upside of 46.15%. Given Cerecor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cerecor is more favorable than Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cerecor and Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor $18.33 million 8.11 -$40.05 million N/A N/A Apellis Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$127.50 million ($2.34) -12.76

Cerecor has higher revenue and earnings than Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.2% of Cerecor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.3% of Cerecor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cerecor has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cerecor beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device. The company is developing CERC-301, an orphan neurological indication for controlling neurologic adaptation; CERC-406 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; CERC-425, an orally active small molecule; CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy; and CERC-913, a protide nucleotide for the treatment of mitochondrial disorder. It also developing preclinical therapies CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803 for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis. The company is also developing APL-9, which is in single ascending dose Phase I randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled clinical trials for intravenous administration in systemic indications. It has a risk-sharing collaboration agreement with SFJ Pharmaceuticals Group for the development of APL-2 in hematologic indications. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.