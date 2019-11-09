Financial Survey: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) versus Endonovo Therapeutics (NYSE:ENDV)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.8% of Abbott Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Abbott Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Abbott Laboratories pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Endonovo Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. Abbott Laboratories pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Abbott Laboratories has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Abbott Laboratories and Endonovo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abbott Laboratories 2 2 13 0 2.65 Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $87.22, indicating a potential upside of 4.16%. Given Abbott Laboratories’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Abbott Laboratories is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Abbott Laboratories and Endonovo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abbott Laboratories 10.50% 17.65% 8.17% Endonovo Therapeutics -8,660.82% N/A -270.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Abbott Laboratories and Endonovo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abbott Laboratories $30.58 billion 4.84 $2.37 billion $2.88 29.08 Endonovo Therapeutics $80,000.00 67.15 -$6.44 million N/A N/A

Abbott Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. Its Diagnostic Products segment offers core laboratory systems in the areas of immunoassay, clinical chemistry, hematology, and transfusion; molecular diagnostics systems that automates the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, as well as detects and measures infectious agents; cartridges for blood analysis; rapid diagnostics systems for infectious diseases; molecular point-of-care care testing for HIV, influenza A and B, RSV, and strep A; cardiometabolic test systems; drug and alcohol test systems, as well as remote patient monitoring and consumer self-test systems; and informatics and automation solutions for use in laboratories. The company's Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. Its Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation Products segment offers rhythm management, electrophysiology, heart failure, vascular, and structural heart devices for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, as well as neuromodulation devices for the management of chronic pain and movement disorders. The company also provides glucose and blood glucose monitoring systems, including test strips, sensors, data management decision software, and accessories for people with diabetes. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois.

Endonovo Therapeutics Company Profile

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. develops non-invasive electrocuetical devices for regenerative medicine. It is developing Electroceutical Therapy for the treatment of pain and post-surgical edema with a concentration on cosmetic surgeries, including breast augmentation, reduction and reconstruction surgery, rhinoplasty, and liposuction procedures. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

