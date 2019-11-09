Financial Analysis: Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) vs. MOTIF BIO PLC/S (NASDAQ:MTFB)

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) and MOTIF BIO PLC/S (NASDAQ:MTFB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Chimerix has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOTIF BIO PLC/S has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Chimerix and MOTIF BIO PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix -1,162.96% -35.69% -32.93% MOTIF BIO PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chimerix and MOTIF BIO PLC/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix 0 2 1 0 2.33 MOTIF BIO PLC/S 0 1 1 0 2.50

Chimerix presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.90%. MOTIF BIO PLC/S has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,233.33%. Given MOTIF BIO PLC/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MOTIF BIO PLC/S is more favorable than Chimerix.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chimerix and MOTIF BIO PLC/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix $7.22 million 13.92 -$69.47 million ($1.43) -1.15 MOTIF BIO PLC/S N/A N/A -$13.98 million ($0.07) -2.14

MOTIF BIO PLC/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chimerix. MOTIF BIO PLC/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chimerix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.5% of Chimerix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of MOTIF BIO PLC/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Chimerix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MOTIF BIO PLC/S beats Chimerix on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside for the treatment of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog for the treatment of HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. The company has license agreements with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of CMX157 for various antiviral indications; and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority for the development of brincidofovir for use in the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

MOTIF BIO PLC/S Company Profile

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

