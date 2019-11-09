Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy Spence sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh acquired 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $103,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,045.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $30.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FITB. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

