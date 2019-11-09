Fielmann AG (FRA:FIE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fielmann AG (FRA:FIE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €65.25 ($75.87).

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIE. HSBC set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.50 ($70.35) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Fielmann alerts:

Shares of FRA FIE opened at €71.35 ($82.97) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €68.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of €64.63. Fielmann has a 1 year low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 1 year high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.