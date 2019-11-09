FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) and Citizens Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CZWI) Financial Comparison

FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FFD Financial and Citizens Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFD Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Citizens Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.24%. Given Citizens Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citizens Community Bancorp is more favorable than FFD Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of FFD Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of FFD Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

FFD Financial has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

FFD Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares FFD Financial and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFD Financial N/A N/A N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 10.64% 7.14% 0.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FFD Financial and Citizens Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFD Financial $19.27 million 3.11 $6.32 million N/A N/A Citizens Community Bancorp $46.27 million 2.77 $7.66 million $0.68 16.71

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FFD Financial.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats FFD Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFD Financial

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, and club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides home mortgage loans, home equity line of credit, auto and boat loans, overdraft protection line of credit, personal loans, business term loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, and equipment loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, it offers online banking and bill pay, e-statement, overdraft protection, mobile banking, night depository, cash management, wire transfer, safe deposit box, night depository, and teller services. Further, the company through its subsidiary, FFD Risk Management, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance services. It operates branches in Dover, New Philadelphia, Boulevard, Sugarcreek, Berlin, and Mt. Hope. FFD Financial Corporation was founded in 1898 and is based in Dover, Ohio.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products, such as commercial real estate, agricultural real estate and non-real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as one-to-four family residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit facilities. In addition, it provides a portfolio of investments, such as U.S. government sponsored agency securities, bonds and other obligations issued by states and their political subdivisions, and mortgage-backed securities. Further, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through a network of 27 full-service branches. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

