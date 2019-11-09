Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:FRX) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.77 and last traded at C$6.77, 1,011 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.78. The stock has a market cap of $116.39 million and a P/E ratio of -10.34.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.13).

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

