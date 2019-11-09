Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE:FSS opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $308.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

In other Federal Signal news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 45,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $1,444,587.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,126.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Svetlana Vinokur sold 10,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $349,421.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,900.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth about $1,241,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 432.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 25,240 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 100.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

