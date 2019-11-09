Fastenal Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fastenal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Fastenal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.70. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $37.91.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,690 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $309,312.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,224 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 97.3% during the second quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 163,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 80,748 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 176.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 90.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Fastenal by 108.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 172,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 89,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Fastenal by 131.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

