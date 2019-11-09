Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Farmland Partners stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.31 million, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.77. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $7.70.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 30.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 234,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 91,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 75,975 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,815,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 73,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

