Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Farmers National Banc reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.29 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMNB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Farmers National Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $15.57 on Friday. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $429.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 285,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 298.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 79,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 84.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the second quarter valued at $454,000. 37.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

