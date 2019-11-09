Falanx Group (LON:FLX) Shares Down 2.8%

Falanx Group Ltd (LON:FLX) shares dropped 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.51 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.51 ($0.02), approximately 480,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

The company has a market cap of $4.06 million and a PE ratio of -2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.93.

In other Falanx Group news, insider Alexander Hambro purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,133.54).

Falanx Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cyber defense and intelligence services to blue chip and government clients worldwide. It operates through Falanx Cyber Defence and Falanx Intelligence divisions. The Falanx Cyber Defence division provides cloud-based cyber defense services to government and commercial organizations.

