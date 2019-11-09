Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $23,615,188.10 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 122,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total transaction of $23,615,188.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total transaction of $27,336,460.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.55, for a total transaction of $24,184,280.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.04, for a total transaction of $23,617,824.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total transaction of $23,597,728.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.67, for a total transaction of $23,571,352.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.75, for a total transaction of $23,707,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.78, for a total transaction of $23,208,368.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,500 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,407,150.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $21,758,970.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $23,700,720.00.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $190.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $554.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America set a $224.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in Facebook by 1.0% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Facebook by 0.7% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 202,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Facebook by 2.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,146 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 19.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

