Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.93. Fabrinet posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.30 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.41%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on FN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Fabrinet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC set a $70.00 target price on Fabrinet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $279,770.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,288 shares of company stock worth $5,683,500. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 721,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,748,000 after purchasing an additional 35,013 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Fabrinet by 9.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.79. 223,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,082. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.03. Fabrinet has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

