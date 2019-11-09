Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Trading 8.3% Higher

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG)’s share price traded up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.23, 2,632,414 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 4,238,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $311.30 million, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 578.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 18,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 292.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 20,480 shares in the last quarter.

About Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

