Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Extended Stay America updated its FY19 guidance to $0.93-1.01 EPS.

STAY stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,823. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $19.73.

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,346.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STAY. Morgan Stanley lowered Extended Stay America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price objective on Extended Stay America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extended Stay America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $17.00 price objective on Extended Stay America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

