Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Receives $3.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Express from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. MKM Partners set a $3.00 price objective on Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Express by 255.1% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,530,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,600 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Express by 142.2% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 3,050,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Express by 198.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,294 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Express by 61.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,507,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 574,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Express by 23.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 277,134 shares in the last quarter.

Express stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,991. Express has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Express had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Express will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

