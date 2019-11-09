Expeditors International of Washington to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) – Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EXPD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $77.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $81.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,648,000 after buying an additional 53,087 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $14,249,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $2,778,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,585.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,546 shares of company stock valued at $19,835,874. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.