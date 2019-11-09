Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of XCUR opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. Exicure has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65.

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exicure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Exicure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Exicure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,265,000.

