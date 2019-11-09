EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the third quarter worth about $644,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 31.8% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 24.3% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 454,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,043,000 after purchasing an additional 88,747 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on EXACT Sciences from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on EXACT Sciences from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann decreased their price target on EXACT Sciences from $133.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.69.

In other news, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $383,138.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,934 shares in the company, valued at $861,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $83.66 on Friday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $123.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -61.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The business’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

