Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EPM. TheStreet cut Evolution Petroleum from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of EPM traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 154,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,818. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 743,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 559,843 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $3,435,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 351,921 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 309,840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 209,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,111,000 after purchasing an additional 203,444 shares in the last quarter.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

