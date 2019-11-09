Evolus’ (EOLS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 target price on shares of Evolus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Evolus from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.67.

Evolus stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.23. 840,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,062. Evolus has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market cap of $427.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 4.68.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Evolus will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,167,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 18.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

