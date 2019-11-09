Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Get Evertec alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Evertec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.75.

EVTC traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 327,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,601. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.71. Evertec has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.49 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 20.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evertec will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Evertec’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evertec in the second quarter worth $36,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evertec during the second quarter valued at $12,078,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evertec during the second quarter valued at $9,619,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evertec during the second quarter valued at $8,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 234.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 247,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

Featured Article: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evertec (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.