Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Evergy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Evergy updated its FY19 guidance to $2.80-3.00 EPS.

Shares of EVRG stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.13. Evergy has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $67.81.

EVRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $260,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $706,300. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

