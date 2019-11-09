Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reissued their buy rating on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $30.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EVK opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.51. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.32 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.35%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ever-Glory International Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

