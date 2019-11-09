Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Earns Neutral Rating from Nord/LB

Nord/LB restated their neutral rating on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Nord/LB currently has a $24.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EVK opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.32 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ever-Glory International Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.