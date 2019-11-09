Eva Cash (EVC) Achieves Market Cap of $5,751.00

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last week, Eva Cash has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Eva Cash token can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly, Coinlim and EtherFlyer. Eva Cash has a total market capitalization of $5,751.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $645.88 or 0.07332685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000399 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001027 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00015083 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Eva Cash

Eva Cash (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io . The official website for Eva Cash is theevacash.com

Buying and Selling Eva Cash

Eva Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly, Coinlim and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eva Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eva Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

