Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eutelsat Communications S.A. a satellite operator. Its satellites broadcasts television channels to cable and satellite homes. The Company’s satellites also serves fixed and mobile telecommunications services, TV contribution markets, corporate networks, and broadband markets for Internet Service Providers and for transport, maritime and in-flight markets. Eutelsat’s broadband subsidiary, Skylogic, markets and operates access to high speed Internet services through teleports that serve enterprises, local communities, government agencies and aid organizations. Eutelsat Communications S.A. is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Eutelsat Communications stock remained flat at $$19.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Eutelsat Communications has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27.

Eutelsat Communications SA, a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks.

