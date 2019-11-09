Euromoney Institutional Investor’s (ERM) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,475 ($19.27) in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Euromoney Institutional Investor alerts:

LON ERM opened at GBX 1,320 ($17.25) on Tuesday. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 12 month low of GBX 1,118 ($14.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,510 ($19.73). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 11.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,427.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,346.90.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.