Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ETSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Etsy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush restated an equal weight rating and issued a $52.80 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Etsy stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,333,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,572. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97. Etsy has a 52 week low of $41.42 and a 52 week high of $73.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average of $59.94.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $197.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.31 million. Etsy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Etsy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $259,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $200,013.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,711.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,460 shares of company stock worth $928,789 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,569,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Etsy by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

