Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $442,334,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 41,387.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,343,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,069,000 after buying an additional 2,337,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 104.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,750,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,843,000 after buying an additional 1,919,751 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $115,836,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 130.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 834,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,734,000 after buying an additional 472,325 shares in the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 6,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.55, for a total transaction of $1,214,332.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $555,733.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,895,615.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,214,755 shares of company stock valued at $434,929,789. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EL traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $187.27. The stock had a trading volume of 915,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $121.47 and a 12-month high of $207.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.20. The stock has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price target on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.96.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

