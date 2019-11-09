Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,887 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 615,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 158,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 199,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 2,681.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $99,928.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,723.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Bartlett purchased 14,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $260,147.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Raymond James cut shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.59. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

