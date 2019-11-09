Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 639 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 106.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 50,759 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 794.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 418,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,498,000 after buying an additional 371,274 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 197.4% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 10,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 194.2% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 11,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 12.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 169,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,505,000 after buying an additional 18,128 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark L. Heimbouch sold 111,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $14,983,768.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,168 shares in the company, valued at $26,744,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa Hook sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $816,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,343.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,756 shares of company stock worth $43,162,570. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $130.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.53 and a fifty-two week high of $141.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.44.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $147.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James set a $149.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.38.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

