Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $1,912,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,548.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $650,146.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,754 shares in the company, valued at $902,401.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,157 shares of company stock worth $3,008,421. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Marriott International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $133.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $100.62 and a 1-year high of $144.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a return on equity of 117.92% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

