Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,325 Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,442.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after buying an additional 105,634 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.7% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $1,445,000. AXA purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $452,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,320 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total value of $258,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,175.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,002 shares of company stock worth $1,282,604 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.31.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $100.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.15. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $100.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.